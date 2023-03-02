LawCall
Volunteers needed in Coosa Co. for tornado clean-up

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EQUALITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers are needed in Coosa County on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coosa County is looking for volunteers to help tornado survivors with cleanup and repairing or installing roof tarps in Equality.

All skill levels are welcome, and volunteers have been asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes, and shovels to aid the process. You are asked to wear long work pants, closed-toe shoes, and work gloves. Volunteers under the age of 18 are required to have a parent/guardian present.

Volunteers are expected to meet at the Coosa County Volunteer Reception Center at Rehobeth United Methodist Church. Those interested in volunteering this Saturday can call 256-935-9561 or email CoosaLTR@gmail.com.

The National Weather Service’s survey teams confirmed 13 tornadoes of various strengths swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties.

