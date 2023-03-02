University of Montevallo opens free mental health wellness clinic for public

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is now offering free mental health and counseling services to the public.

The Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic is in the middle of their first full week of being open. The director says they have two main goals: to train students and to help the public.

Dr. Latofia Parker says they want people to have good mental wellbeing.

“Our philosophy of counseling is that if people are mentally well, then most other areas in their life kind of flow,” she adds.

They are offering general counseling, group counseling, couples and family counseling, along with marriage counseling. They hope to start grief counseling and grief groups soon.

The clinic also provides virtual sessions and a play therapy room for young kids, giving everyone a chance to get help without barriers. Childcare is available for those who need it.

“So this is a training clinic,” said Dr. Parker. “All of our counselors that work in here for the most part are our students that are in our counseling program that are in their last stages so they’re doing their clinic rotations here.”

Even before the ribbon cutting in February, Dr. Parker says they had a waiting list. In their first full week, they expect to see at least 12 people.

“By helping individuals mentally, that improves their employment outcomes,” she said. “That improves their school outcomes. That improves their relationships. It improves their spirituality -- just connectiveness all around.”

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. Parker says if you’re interested in free mental health services, you can call the clinic at 205-665-6377. You can also email at communitycounselingclinic@montevallo.edu or click the “Schedule an Appointment” button on their website.

