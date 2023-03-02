LawCall
Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter now selling vegan Butterbeer

Cold and frozen versions of Butterbeer are now available at Universal Orlando Resort and...
Cold and frozen versions of Butterbeer are now available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.(Universal Parks & Resorts)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORLAND, Fla. (WBRC) - Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will now have a vegan-friendly way to enjoy a fan-favorite beverage while visiting the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Butterbeer, the frothy butterscotch flavored drink made famous in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, is now available in non-dairy form.

Universal announced the new offering on Friday, saying the vegan version of Butterbeer can be purchased at different locations in the park, including the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood guests can purchase the beverage at the Hog’s Head pub in addition to the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Universal said the new version of butterbeer, which, despite its name, has no actual beer in it, tastes the same as the original and is available in cold and frozen.

