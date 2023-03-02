Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter now selling vegan Butterbeer

ORLAND, Fla. (WBRC) - Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will now have a vegan-friendly way to enjoy a fan-favorite beverage while visiting the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Butterbeer, the frothy butterscotch flavored drink made famous in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, is now available in non-dairy form.

Universal announced the new offering on Friday, saying the vegan version of Butterbeer can be purchased at different locations in the park, including the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood guests can purchase the beverage at the Hog’s Head pub in addition to the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Universal said the new version of butterbeer, which, despite its name, has no actual beer in it, tastes the same as the original and is available in cold and frozen.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.