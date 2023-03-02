LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program provides education and awareness for rare lung diseases

Interstitial lung disease program at UAB
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program is a group of centers in the state that specifically focus on these types of lung diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis. It’s the only fibrosis-designated care center in the state.

Over 400,000 people in the U.S. are living with some type of interstitial lung disease. Pulmonary fibrosis forms when there is inflation in the lungs which result in scarring on the lungs.

The director of the ILD program, Dr. Tejaswini Kulkarni said there are a few ways pulmonary fibrosis can start.

“Patients can have exposure or genetic predisposition to pulmonary fibrosi,s but eventually all these either environmental exposures which can include smoking or occupational exposure or things like mold or mildew exposure,” said Dr. Kulkarni.

Pulmonary fibrosis has symptoms similar to other lung diseases which is why Dr. Kulkarni says a proper diagnosis is critical. The process includes a physical, blood work, and sometimes even a biopsy.

There are two medications that can help with treatment.

“It does not halt the disease or cure it, unfortunately, there is no medication that can reverse the scaring but at least these two medications slow down the disease progression”

While medication is available, different therapies are also important for treatments. In some cases, some patients will even have a lung transplant.

For more information on UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
First Alert Weather Afternoon Update- 3/1/23
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding possible north of I-20 overnight
We know 13 kids said they felt sick after eating some type of candy earlier today at Jones...
Birmingham school board member calls Jones Valley candy incident a “wake up call” for district

Latest News

Waymon Lanar Robinson, 29, was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl as...
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home
The market will be held on March 17th
Pepper Place holding Night Market March 17th
Cold and frozen versions of Butterbeer are now available at Universal Orlando Resort and...
Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter now selling vegan Butterbeer