UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program provides education and awareness for rare lung diseases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program is a group of centers in the state that specifically focus on these types of lung diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis. It’s the only fibrosis-designated care center in the state.

Over 400,000 people in the U.S. are living with some type of interstitial lung disease. Pulmonary fibrosis forms when there is inflation in the lungs which result in scarring on the lungs.

The director of the ILD program, Dr. Tejaswini Kulkarni said there are a few ways pulmonary fibrosis can start.

“Patients can have exposure or genetic predisposition to pulmonary fibrosi,s but eventually all these either environmental exposures which can include smoking or occupational exposure or things like mold or mildew exposure,” said Dr. Kulkarni.

Pulmonary fibrosis has symptoms similar to other lung diseases which is why Dr. Kulkarni says a proper diagnosis is critical. The process includes a physical, blood work, and sometimes even a biopsy.

There are two medications that can help with treatment.

“It does not halt the disease or cure it, unfortunately, there is no medication that can reverse the scaring but at least these two medications slow down the disease progression”

While medication is available, different therapies are also important for treatments. In some cases, some patients will even have a lung transplant.

For more information on UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program, click here.

