Tuscaloosa puts taxi service on notice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A golf-cart type taxi service has been told by Tuscaloosa city leaders to shape up or they’ll be out of business.

Bama Ride primarily provides rides on the University of Alabama campus. The issue is, according to police, the business doesn’t have a chauffeur’s license, which is required for taxi service. The cost for getting such a license is a little more than $83.

The city says it notified the owner of Bama Ride that his employees cannot work without a chauffeur’s license. But the Tuscaloosa city council showed some mercy and gave the owner 6 months to bring everything up to speed.

“We met with them and we explained to them what they need to do correctly. They brought some additional people we think will manage the business very well. The last thing we want to do is pull somebody’s business license. We want to welcome people and get their business where it’s safe for the community to use but unfortunately sometimes it takes revoking that license if they don’t listen to us but we’re very confident in the next 6 to 8 months they do it the right way.”

Bama Ride owner Landon Vaughn responded with this statement:

“We have been called a ‘public nuisance, dangerous to the public’s safety’ among other inaccurate things, but that is not what we are and not what Bama Ride stands for. Our #1 core value is safety, and we stand by that. I think certain platforms and people have twisted things and made my situation sound worse than it actually is. We are still in business, running things just like normal. I urge everyone to still ‘Roll with the Tide and Roll with Bama Ride.’”

