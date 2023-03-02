LawCall
Tuscaloosa puts taxi service on notice

Tuscaloosa Police say Bama Ride needs chauffeur's license
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A golf-cart type taxi service has been told by Tuscaloosa city leaders to shape up or they’ll be out of business.

Bama Ride primarily provides rides on the University of Alabama campus. The issue is, according to police, the business doesn’t have a chauffeur’s license, which is required for taxi service. The cost for getting such a license is a little more than $83.

The city says it notified the owner of Bama Ride that his employees cannot work without a chauffeur’s license. But the Tuscaloosa city council showed some mercy and gave the owner 6 months to bring everything up to speed.

Bama Ride owner Landon Vaughn responded with this statement:

