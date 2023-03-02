Tuscaloosa looking to fill open jobs with job fair on Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa is looking to hire employees for many open positions with the municipality. The city’s department of human resources believe that can be done with a career that starts on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the city approved incentives for new police officers as the department is 30 officers from being fully staffed. But, there are also other departments within the city that have open jobs to fill.

A multi-department career fair starts Thursday morning at the Tuscaloosa River Market, lasting from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Job seekers can fill out applications and go through onsite interviews.

The open positions include building inspector, auxiliary school resource officer and communications specialist among many others.

The City of Tuscaloosa also offers on the job training and a full benefits package.

