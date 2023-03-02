LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again in Denmark

FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as...
FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as riders pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) -high bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It was not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
First Alert Weather Afternoon Update- 3/1/23
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding possible north of I-20 overnight
We know 13 kids said they felt sick after eating some type of candy earlier today at Jones...
Birmingham school board member calls Jones Valley candy incident a “wake up call” for district

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis takes aim at ‘Pistol’ Pete’s NCAA scoring record
House of Colour Part 2
House of Colour Part 1
A Lufthansa flight diverts to Virginia after ‘significant turbulence' Wednesday; seven people...
Lufthansa flight diverted after turbulence, 7 hospitalized