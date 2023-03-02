LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby

St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - Police officers don’t usually get to be involved with delivering babies, but that was not the case this week!

Officer delivers baby
Officer delivers baby(LEANN HILL PHOTOGRAPHY)

On Thursday, March 2, St. Clair County’s central dispatch received a call about a female in active labor at a home in Vincent.

First on the scene, Deputy Wise realized the baby would be coming very soon, so St. Clair County Telecommunicator Tina Davis immediately activated the Prepared Live! App. Prepared Live enabled Tina to see the scene and guide Deputy Wise in safely delivering the baby.

Officer delivers baby
Officer delivers baby(LEANN HILL PHOTOGRAPHY)

Ryan Howell came into the world healthy and perfect at 7 pounds and 19 inches long.

The newborn and his mom, Jaycee Howell, were both checked out at a local hospital and are doing well.

Welcome to the world Ryan!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police say Bama Ride needs chauffeur's license
Tuscaloosa puts taxi service on notice
Local nonprofit organization steps up to feed community
A local nonprofit organization is stepping up again to feed the community
St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby
St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby
Waymon Robinson is charged with drug trafficking.
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.