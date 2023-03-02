St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - Police officers don’t usually get to be involved with delivering babies, but that was not the case this week!

On Thursday, March 2, St. Clair County’s central dispatch received a call about a female in active labor at a home in Vincent.

First on the scene, Deputy Wise realized the baby would be coming very soon, so St. Clair County Telecommunicator Tina Davis immediately activated the Prepared Live! App. Prepared Live enabled Tina to see the scene and guide Deputy Wise in safely delivering the baby.

Ryan Howell came into the world healthy and perfect at 7 pounds and 19 inches long.

The newborn and his mom, Jaycee Howell, were both checked out at a local hospital and are doing well.

Welcome to the world Ryan!

