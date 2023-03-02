Shelby County mom working to make insulin affordable for everyone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Shelby County mom is on a mission to try and lower insulin prices for everyone. Her son needs the lifesaving medication daily.

The cost of insulin has gone up significantly over the past few years even though the formula hasn’t changed much.

Lori Kirkpatrick’s son, John Henry, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just 3 years old. He’s been living with the autoimmune disease for the past 12 years, relying on insulin daily to stay healthy. He’s now 15 and still growing in north Shelby County.

“Lately we’re seeing a big increase in the amount of insulin that he needs when he eats. He wears an insulin pump, and he has to fill those cartridges with insulin,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick is thankful for insurance which covers the cost of the life-saving medication, but sometimes one vial doesn’t make it an entire month. Last year, John Henry ended up in the hospital with diabetes related issues and COVID, and he needed more insulin.

“We got too low on our insulin and needed an extra vile but it wasn’t time for our insurance to pay for that insulin and so we were told we’d have to pay out of pocket.

They wouldn’t provide it and our out of pocket cost for a vile of insulin was $300,” Kirkpatrick said.

The family had to jump through a lot of hoops with the doctors to try and figure out how they could fill in the gap with insulin until insurance would once again pay for it.

The Kirkpatrick’s aren’t alone. While in graduate school, Lacy Mason, a type 1 diabetic from Georgia, struggled with affording insulin. She was forced to take less than she needed to try and make the medication last longer.

“I had some friends that were nurses who were able to take the insulin vials from the hospital that weren’t all the way used and give those to me. I would do what I had to do,” Mason said.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed last year capped insulin prices at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare Part D. Kirkpatrick calls that a good first step, but it left out millions on private insurance. She says insulin affordability needs to be applied to everyone.

“Diabetes is the most expensive chronic illness in the nation. Nobody should not be able to afford a drug that keeps them alive and keeps them well,” Kirkpatrick said.

She also says you shouldn’t have to meet a deductible before insurance starts to pay for insulin. Kirkpatrick is planning to meet with Alabama lawmakers next month in Washington hoping for change.

“We are hearing stories all the time about people who have GoFundMe accounts because they can’t afford their insulin or they’re having to choose whether or not they make their house payment or buy insulin and in our nation that’s just inexcusable,” Kirkpatrick said.

The price of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The ADA says the life-saving medication costs 10 times more in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world.

Kirkpatrick and others are hoping Congress will put politics aside and make a real change when it comes to making insulin affordable for everyone.

