Saks Middle School will close its doors at end of 2023 school year

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Saks Middle School will close its doors at the end of this school year. The decision was made during the Calhoun County Board of Education meeting this week. The plan is to consolidate the elementary and high school.

Saks Elementary will now be grades K-6 and Saks High School will serve students in grades 7th-12th.

Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. says this is all to get more funding into schools in the Saks community. After looking at the numbers the best option is to close Saks Middle School and consolidate the elementary and high school.

“The time came where we needed to bring those schools or that community rather from three schools to two,” said Dr. Reyes.

The superintendent says more than 20 years ago those schools in Saks had about 2,000 students now they have 1,048. This is why combining the two schools is the best option.

“As the attrition happens through the years, we won’t then rehire some of those positions. Then you can take that funding and use it for additional teachers in areas of need,” says Dr. Reyes. “Obviously, you won’t be running a building so you’ll save on power bills, electricity, and water. Things of that nature. We’ll also be wanting to use that building as a multipurpose building.”

Communities like Weaver and Ohatchee have two schools so Dr. Reyes says the system is used to this model. But it was not an easy decision.

“We actually went out and talked to all of our folks about our population”, says Dr. Reyes. “Our funding those types of things. We started with the board then we went to the administrators then we went to the faculty and staff. Then we had a community meeting with the Saks parents and gave them an opportunity.”

Dr. Reyes says this consolidation does not mean teachers and staff will lose their jobs because of the middle school closing.

“We will disperse those employees throughout those schools and then if we have other needs at other schools we have openings that we require,” says Dr. Reyes. “Possibly some of those can fill those needs. I made it clear to our faculty and staff that this was not a job reduction move.”

All of these changes will go into effect when the new school begins in August. Parents and staff can expect to learn more as they move into the last quarter of this school year.

