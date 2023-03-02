LawCall
Rising Star: Trent Melton

Rising Star: Trent Melton
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Trent Melton.

Trent is a senior at Central High School of Clay County with a 3.9 GPA. He is a member of Beta Club, SGA, HOSA, and on the Golf Team. In addition to school, he volunteers at the Clay County Wellness Center and is a camp counselor. His personable demeanor and contagious smile are always present.

Trent, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

