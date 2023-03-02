Raspberry Cottage Cheese Protein Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 ½ cups small curd low-fat cottage cheese

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup milk

Optional toppings: powdered sugar, honey, additional raspberries

Recipe:

In a small bowl, slightly mash raspberries with a fork. Preheat a large skillet or griddle to medium heat (275°F). In a large bowl combine cottage cheese, oats, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla and mix to combine.

Transfer mixture to a blender along with 3/4 cup milk, blend until smooth. Gently stir in mashed raspberries. Lightly grease preheated skillet. Pour 1/3 cup of the pancake batter onto the skillet. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles begin to form around the edges. Flip and allow to cook 1-2 more minutes until cooked through. Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve pancakes warm. Top with additional berries, powdered sugar, and honey if desired.

