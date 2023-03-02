LawCall
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Russ Goodman, who took office in January, knows violent crime has sharply spiraled upwards, with many of those offenses committed by young adults and older teens.
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would enhance Alabama felon gun laws.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Emphatically, yes!

That’s Russ Goodman’s reaction to a proposed legislative bill that would strengthen Alabama gun laws.

“There’s going to be mandatory sentences when guns are involved in violent crimes,” the 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney told News 4 of the plan.

Goodman, who serves Houston and Henry Counties, knows violent crime has sharply spiraled upwards, with many of those offenses committed by young adults and older teens.

Acknowledging no single thing will solve the issue, he is confident stringent penalties could assist in reversing that alarming trend.

“We’re hoping if this law passes it will make these kids think twice about toting these guns around because, eventually, it is going to get them in a lot of trouble,” Goodman said.

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association is pushing legislation that would impose mandatory sentences when guns are used during crimes and when felons convicted of violent crimes possess firearms.

The bills are in the drafting process but should be introduced during the first days of the legislative session that begins on March 7.

No group is currently publicly opposing the proposal.

