Pepper Place holding Night Market March 17th

The market will be held on March 17th
The market will be held on March 17th
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Yellowhammer Creative and Left Hand Soap are hosting a Night Market at Pepper Place on Friday, March 17th from 5-9 PM.

The market will have 50+ local venders that consist of artists, makers, and vintage clothing sellers. Food and refreshments will be served by Hero Doughnuts, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Lemonade Junkeez, and more.

