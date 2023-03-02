Pepper Place holding Night Market March 17th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Yellowhammer Creative and Left Hand Soap are hosting a Night Market at Pepper Place on Friday, March 17th from 5-9 PM.

The market will have 50+ local venders that consist of artists, makers, and vintage clothing sellers. Food and refreshments will be served by Hero Doughnuts, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Lemonade Junkeez, and more.

