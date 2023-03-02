Maplesville police ID suspect in ongoing business burglary investigation

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Maplesville Police Department has identified a suspect involved in an ongoing business burglary investigation.

Police say the offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed and Seed on Highway 22. The suspect forcibly entered the business and stole $1,200 in cash and miscellaneous merchandise, according to authorities.

Authorities released a photo Feb. 2 of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect involved in the business burglary. Brian D. Abbott of Chilton County has been charged in this case. Abbott was apprehended by police and charged with burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 2nd degree, and criminal mischief 1st degree.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests, in this case, are possible.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.