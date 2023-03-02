LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Maplesville police ID suspect in ongoing business burglary investigation

Brian D. Abbott
Brian D. Abbott(Maplesville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Maplesville Police Department has identified a suspect involved in an ongoing business burglary investigation.

Police say the offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed and Seed on Highway 22. The suspect forcibly entered the business and stole $1,200 in cash and miscellaneous merchandise, according to authorities.

Authorities released a photo Feb. 2 of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect involved in the business burglary. Brian D. Abbott of Chilton County has been charged in this case. Abbott was apprehended by police and charged with burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 2nd degree, and criminal mischief 1st degree.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests, in this case, are possible.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
Ending the grocery tax in Alabama
Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states
This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home

Latest News

Waymon Robinson is charged with drug trafficking.
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.
Deadly dog attack in Jefferson County
Deadly dog attack in Jefferson County
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.
Kikstart food giveaway
A local nonprofit organization is stepping up again to feed the community