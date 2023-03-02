LawCall
A local nonprofit organization is stepping up again to feed the community

Kikstart food giveaway
Kikstart food giveaway(MGN)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local nonprofit organization stepped up to feed thousands of Alabamians in Birmingham, Jefferson County and as far away as Selma during the height of the pandemic.

Kikstart founder, Dr. Douglas Jackson, says with inflation and the high costs of food, he’s seeing the need just as much now. The organization is still feeding those less fortunate every Tuesday and Thursday.

“We do that every Tuesday and Thursday, but today is a special day because of the SNAP program ending. We know a lot of the families didn’t have the proper proteins and meats for their families, so we gave away about 30 pounds of meat today- normally we give away a combination of canned goods and meat products,” says Jackson.

The government has ended the extra pandemic benefits for SNAP recipients, which amounted about $95 extra a month for an individual, or more depending on the number of children in a family.

People are losing those added benefits right in the midst of rising food costs, and Jackson says some families are hurting.

Kikstart’s store, located at 1250 Power Plant Road in Bessemer, distributes food from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The store also sells household goods and foods for highly discounted prices.

Jackson says the proceeds go back into their giveaway program, allowing them to continue give food to the less fortunate.

“The store is a program we’ve created where we buy from big box stores, such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot and bring it in by the trailer load, and we buy it so we can provide for people in our community at a very discounted price. So they can get things up to 75 percent to 80 percent off the regular retail price.”

