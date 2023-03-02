LawCall
Jasper man killed in crash on I-459 North in Hoover



By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal single-vehicle crash happened March 1 on I-459 North between Montgomery Highway and Lorna Road.

Bobby Lamar, 46, of Jasper was the driver and lone occupant in the collision, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. He died at Grandview Medical Center shortly after the crash.

The Hoover Police Department investigating the circumstances surrounding Lamar’s death.

