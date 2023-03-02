Hoover PD receives sensory inclusive training

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police officers are now equipped and trained to help people with sensory needs, mental health challenges or invisible disabilities.

Sensory inclusive training allows police officers to learn how to properly respond to and calm down a potentially stressful situation.

In partnership with Kulturecity, which specializes in sensory inclusive trainings, Hoover officers participated in discussions with medical professionals and self-advocates, as well as educational videos and quizzes that tested the officer’s knowledge.

Now, 100% of Hoover police officers are sensory certified and each police vehicle is equipped with a bag full of tools for those with sensory needs.

Officer Brian Hale said this training hits very close to home, as his son has autism.

“It’s so humbling to me and comforting to me because now I know if there is an emergency at my home and if I can’t be there then my colleagues, my brothers and sisters in blue have received this training and they know how to respond to my home,” Hale said.

Hoover PD will soon begin training for 2023, and they encourage Hoover residents and neighbors to sign up for the program.

Those who have a family member with special needs in the residence can also let Hoover PD know about vital information prior to first responders arriving to the home.

