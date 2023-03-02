GBHS says multiple strays near site where man was found dead after dog attack in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a man whose body was found Tuesday morning was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The man has been identified as Joe Cleveland Scott. He was 65. Authorities say Scott lived in the McDonalds Chapel Community. His body was found in the 5700 block of Iceland Avenue.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating and don’t know exactly how this pack of dogs ended up in the McDonald’s Chapel Community. Officials with The Greater Birmingham Humane Society said animal control is very familiar with this area and it’s not uncommon for people to dump their trash and also unwanted animals.

“That area boarders a lot of puppy mill breeders,” GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius said. “By puppy mill, we mean people that breed puppies without the concern for the parents. If they don’t sell them all, they just release them.”

She said this is contributing to stray dog packs in the area, but also across the county.

“You have puppy mill breeders releasing puppies in that area, then you have animals that are not contained by pet owners, and they aren’t altered,” she said. “If you have an unaltered male pet and you are letting it roam because ‘it’s a country dog,’ your dog could be creating 12 to 15 pregnant females.’’

Cornelius said stray dogs can become aggressive, feral, and like a wolf pack.

“They can be triggered by a prey drive and they can be afraid,” she said. “They can feel cornered and fear will often result in aggression. It can result in them chasing and they do tend to do these things at dawn and at dusk.”

Scott was found around 6:40am. Animal control captured the litter involved, but there are likely more dogs out there because it’s a wooded area.

“When they join a pack, they are going to migrate towards woods,” she said. “When we were out there yesterday, there were pans of lasagna right across the street from where this man was found, laying in the parking lot, feeding these dogs. When you start feeding stray feral dogs, it’s hard for us to trap them, because we cant attract them into the trap, because they are fed.”

Sheriff officials said it took about an hour to trap the six dogs found near Scott.

Jefferson County Roads and Transportation department was given approval in February 2023 to order 10 motion-censored cameras, specifically for illegally dumped garbage. Officials with the County Commission said they have not had reports of dumped animals in this area, but have two investigators that clean up these dump sites. There is no word yet on when the cameras will arrive and where exactly they will go.

“You can try to prosecute people that illegally dump, you can run the tag and ticket them, but then they’ll just drive further out or they’ll do worse,” Cornelius said. “The answer is to enforce the leash law and for Jefferson county cities to enforce either licensing or microchipping.”

