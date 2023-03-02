LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that lets vehicles repossess themselves.

If owners ignore warnings about missed payments, the system starts with disabling features such GPS, air conditioning, cruise control and the radio.

And it could emit irritating sounds when the driver is there.

Next, it could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t act, the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up - or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

And if repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, it could drive itself to a junkyard.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Body found surrounded by dogs
More details on man’s body found surrounded by 6 stray dogs in West Jefferson Co.
First Alert Weather Afternoon Update- 3/1/23
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding possible north of I-20 overnight
We know 13 kids said they felt sick after eating some type of candy earlier today at Jones...
Birmingham school board member calls Jones Valley candy incident a “wake up call” for district

Latest News

This is the window after installers broke in glass in Tyus' son's room.
Hoover homeowner says window installers scattered broken glass throughout her home
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder found not guilty of campaign finance charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot