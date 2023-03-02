FIRST ALERT: A wet and soggy Thursday; Severe storms possible Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We had a tornado watch last night for parts of northwest Alabama, but that expired earlier this morning. We had a confirmed tornado in parts of Marion County last night, but that was the only significant storm that moved through Central Alabama. We are now tracking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms all situated along a stalled warm front across our area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread clouds and showers drifting to the east-southeast. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather this morning as temperatures remain fairly cool and the atmosphere is mostly stable.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

I would plan for wet roads this morning, so you may want to allow some extra time to get to your destination. The main concern this morning is the potential for rain to move over the same spots and produce minor flooding. Rain and storm chances will continue into the afternoon hours, but it won’t be as widespread as it is this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s with a few 50s showing up in northwest Alabama. I would plan for a cloudy sky today with an 80% chance for rain and thunderstorms. With higher rain chances, we have lowered our high temperature today from the mid 70s to the upper 60s. I think by this afternoon, we could see several spots in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will trend warmer south of I-20. Rain chances will also lower as you drive into south Alabama later today.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

Severe weather appears very low and not likely across Central Alabama, but the threat really ramps up this afternoon in parts of east Texas, Arkansas, northern Louisiana, and into Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk-threat level 4 out of 5- for these areas out west. They could see widespread damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and very large hail. In Central Alabama, we are mostly in a marginal risk for far west and north Alabama this afternoon. The main threat will be strong winds and maybe an isolated tornado.

Severe Threat Friday (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow is the threat for strong and severe storms during the morning hours. We are still looking at a time frame of 4 AM to noon Friday for the threat for a broken line of storms to sweep through our area. The Storm Prediction Center continues to hold on to a slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5- for all of Central Alabama. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado. The severe storms that develop to our west today will likely weaken as the move into west Alabama tomorrow morning. I am not anticipating a major outbreak of severe weather across Central Alabama. Most of us will end up seeing brief, heavy rainfall with gusty winds. We may end up tracking a couple of strong and severe storms as they push quickly to the east. I think the greatest potential for stronger storms could occur in east Alabama and south of I-20 as daytime heating could increase the instability before the cold front pushes through. We just want you to be weather aware tomorrow morning for the potential for severe storms. Have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Storm Threat Timing (WBRC)

On top of the severe threat, wind will be the big story ahead and behind the main line of storms. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting tonight at midnight and continuing until 9 PM Friday. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts between 40-50 mph is possible. The main concern with strong winds is the threat for trees to fall down resulting in sporadic power outages across the northern half of the state. Please make sure you secure your outdoor furniture and keep your electronics charged tomorrow in case you lose power. By Friday afternoon, the wet weather will be out of here and cloud cover should decrease. Friday afternoon will end up windy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wind Advisory (WBRC)

Beautiful Weekend: You won’t have to cancel any outdoor plans this weekend. We are looking at a sunny and dry weekend. Saturday morning will end up cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday could end up warmer with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with a sunny sky. The weather will be beautiful, but the pollen count will likely remain high. If you are an allergy sufferer, you’ll likely want to limit your time outdoors.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Our long-range models are hinting at a wet pattern shaping up for next week. Most of Monday should end up dry, but we are now introducing a chance for isolated showers Monday evening. Rain chances will be possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday as disturbances move in from west to east. The good news is that I don’t see any signs of an organized severe weather threat. Temperatures next week will likely remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. We could see temperatures trend below average by next weekend and into the middle of March.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.