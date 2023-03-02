LawCall
Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.

Waymon Robinson is charged with drug trafficking.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities have charged a man with drug trafficking.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division were conducting an investigation on March 1 in an area close to a location where they received multiple complaints of drug activity.

Detectives saw activity consistent with possible drug transactions near 41st Way North.

A stop was done on a vehicle that had been identified as taking part in the potentially illegal activity for a traffic violation.

Waymon Lanar Robinson, 29, was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl as...
Waymon Lanar Robinson, 29, was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl as well as a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on drug trafficking charges. Possible additional charges and bond amounts are pending.

