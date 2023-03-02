Drug activity investigation leads to charges for man in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities have charged a man with drug trafficking.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Division were conducting an investigation on March 1 in an area close to a location where they received multiple complaints of drug activity.

Detectives saw activity consistent with possible drug transactions near 41st Way North.

A stop was done on a vehicle that had been identified as taking part in the potentially illegal activity for a traffic violation.

Waymon Lanar Robinson, 29, was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl as well as a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on drug trafficking charges. Possible additional charges and bond amounts are pending.

