Birmingham City leaders pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras at next week’s legislative session

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Automated traffic ticketing cameras could soon be coming to Birmingham streets. City leaders are pushing for approval at next week’s legislative session, so they can begin issuing automatic citations for speeding or reckless driving.

The City of Birmingham needs legislative approval to install cameras that can issue traffic tickets, but this is the second time they are presenting this bill. It wasn’t picked up by the state house last year, but Councilor Clinton Woods said he’s optimistic this time it will pass, after many dangerous exhibition driving cases in the city.

Woods said these cameras are different from the ones police already use in The Real Time Crime Center; those cameras can’t issue citations. These automated enforcement cameras will identify a speeding or traffic violation, notify a city employee who is manning the camera, and that employee will decide whether to issue a ticket or not.

Woods said the bill shouldn’t make a difference for drivers that are following traffic laws- they even included a line that says you have to be going 10 mph over the speed limit to get a ticket from the camera. He said they are not trying to nickel and dime residents, but target speeding, dangerous exhibition, and reckless drivers.

“The areas that will be prioritized are where people are requesting this,” Woods said. “There are a lot of accidents, where there are school zones, and where there are concerns. There will be a public engagement process to hear what the thoughts and concerns are from the community before anything is actually implemented.”

Woods said they hope to have the bill presented in the next few weeks. Other cities like Bessemer and Center Point are already using similar technology.

