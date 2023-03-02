ALDOT announces I-65 bridge repairs in Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Your weekend drive in Shelby County may soon include a detour on Interstate 65.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said crews will begin working on bridge deck repairs near Alabaster this Saturday.

All lanes of I-65 northbound starting at exit 231 will be closed beginning March 4 at 7pm. Work is expected to be complete by 2pm Sunday, March 5. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 31.

“We have checked the traffic counts on 31, we don’t anticipate there will be any major issues late at night, but early in the evenings there will probably be some backups or delays so, motorist should expect those delays and take alternate routes,” says Dejarvis Leonard, regional engineer for ALDOT.

This is only a one-day maintenance project because the bridge deck is deteriorating and aging.

“We will also close the on-ramp, northbound. At exit 228 and at exit 234, that way no traffic will be able to enter in the north bound,” Leonard said.

As always, ALDOT encourages motorists to drive safely and pay attention in these areas.

Traffic along I-65 southbound from Alabaster to Calera will not be affected and will remain open.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.