LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case

Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case
Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case(WBRC/Walker Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Nevada Reid Elkins has been arrested and charged with Rape 1st and Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons Under 17 Years of Age Involved in Obscene Acts.

An arrest warrant was issued against Elkins after an investigation by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in an Internet Crimes Against Children CyberTip case.

That case was assigned to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Taskforce in December 2022.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8

Latest News

Narcan
Pickens County sheriff arms volunteer firefighters with new tool to fight opioid on streets
2024 educational budget last to include COVID-19 federal funding
18-year-old Tuscaloosa man dead after Tuesday afternoon crash
Dancing with our Stars
Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event