Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Nevada Reid Elkins has been arrested and charged with Rape 1st and Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons Under 17 Years of Age Involved in Obscene Acts.

An arrest warrant was issued against Elkins after an investigation by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in an Internet Crimes Against Children CyberTip case.

That case was assigned to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Taskforce in December 2022.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.