UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Treundous Qwavon Davis, who escaped from the Mobile Community-Based Facility in Prichard, has been captured, authorities said.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Davis was serving a 12-year prison sentence for first-degree burglary at the Mobile Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, 2423 N. Beltline Highway, when he escaped out of a window at the facility early Wednesday morning.

EARLIER STORY:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Community-Based Facility in Prichard early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Treundous Qwavon Davis, who was charged with burglary out of Russell County, Ala., escaped from the Prichard facility around 1 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a tan state uniform.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement, the Mobile Community Based Facility in Prichard or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

