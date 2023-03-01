LawCall
UPDATE: Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co. was attacked by pack of dogs

The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a man whose body was found Tuesday morning was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The man has been identified as Joe Cleveland Scott. He was 65. Authorities say Scott lived in the McDonalds Chapel Community. His body was found in the 5700 block of Iceland Avenue.


Authorities say Scott was a pedestrian who was attacked by several dogs. An autopsy has found the death is due to the injuries he sustained during the dog attack.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Animal Control is investigating.


