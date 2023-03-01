Tuscaloosa City Council approves bonuses for police force

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved an ordinance establishing bonuses for City of Tuscaloosa Police patrol officers.

There is now a $5,000 retention bonus for new officers and a $2,500 referral bonus for current employees who refer a new officer to the TPD.

The ordinance goes into effect March 1. The city council will vote on establishing take-home police vehicles for all patrol officers March 7.

“This investment will help us hire the best candidates so we can maintain the high level of service our citizens deserve,” Chief of Police Brent Blankley said. “We’re competing with other departments to hire the very best from a pool of candidates that keeps shrinking. Take-home cars have become routinely offered at other departments, and we’ve seen more sign-on bonuses offered in the last year. This is what we need to do to stay competitive, and we’re grateful to the council for taking this step.”

To apply to join the Tuscaloosa Police Department, visit here. A TPD career fair will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

