LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sugar Cookie Recipe

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

1 cup of sweet cream butter

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

( 1 cup sugar set aside to roll prepared dough in before baking)

Recipe:

Mix all ingredients together in stand mixer until a smooth cookie dough forms.

Take extra cup of sugar, and drop 1 inch round cookie dough balls in to coat in sugar.

Place dough on baking sheet. Using the back of a measuring scoop, flatten out dough balls to desired thickness.

Bake 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Buttercream Recipe:

2 cups of softened butter

4 cups of powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Beat all ingredients together until light and fluffy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8

Latest News

Sweet tasty sugar cookie recipe featured on "Good Day Alabama"
Sugar Cookie Recipe
Diet & Nutrition Expert Discusses Healthy/Easy/Quick Breakfast Options
Diet & Nutrition Expert Discusses Healthy/Easy/Quick Breakfast Options
The Bradshaw
Troup’s Pizza: The Bradshaw
The Bradshaw
The Bradshaw