Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of sweet cream butter

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

( 1 cup sugar set aside to roll prepared dough in before baking)

Recipe:

Mix all ingredients together in stand mixer until a smooth cookie dough forms.

Take extra cup of sugar, and drop 1 inch round cookie dough balls in to coat in sugar.

Place dough on baking sheet. Using the back of a measuring scoop, flatten out dough balls to desired thickness.

Bake 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Buttercream Recipe:

2 cups of softened butter

4 cups of powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Beat all ingredients together until light and fluffy.

