Saks Middle School closing next school year

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama middle school is closing its doors. A decision was made at the February 28 Calhoun County Board meeting to close Saks Middle School beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

Students in grades 7 and 8 will move to Saks High School and students in grades 5 and 6 will move to Saks Elementary School.

The configuration will be grades 7-12 at Saks High School and grades K-6 at Saks Elementary. This configuration of two schools (K-6 and 7-12) will match that of four other community schools in Calhoun County...Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Weaver, and Wellborn.

More information will be provided to parents, students, faculty and staff in the coming months.

