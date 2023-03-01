LawCall
REV Birmingham supports idea of changing one-way streets to two-way streets

A local non-profit is supporting a moment to turn one-way streets in downtown Birmingham to...
A local non-profit is supporting a moment to turn one-way streets in downtown Birmingham to two-way streets. REV Birmingham saying there’s no longer a need in the city for one-way streets.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is supporting a movement to turn one-way streets in downtown Birmingham into two-way streets.

REV Birmingham says there’s no longer a need in the city for one-way streets.

The President and CEO of REV Birmingham, David Fleming, said there was a time when the concept of one-way streets worked well for the city, but he said that model doesn’t work as well today.

Fleming said there’s a growing call throughout the City of Birmingham to change one-way streets in the downtown area into two-way streets.

“A, because it would help with people that turn the wrong way on a one-way street, which happens a lot in downtown, and … hopefully people would be a little more aware of pedestrians,” Fleming explained.

Fleming said the popularity of one-way streets grew after World War II as the availability of cars became more accessible and the need for street cars and trains to get people around downtown diminished.

He said there weren’t many interstates and highways back then, so people needed a way to get in and out of downtown faster.

“We don’t really want that all over downtown anymore. We want people to slow down a little more and enjoy the beautiful historic buildings, and the streetscapes, and the cafes. And so, not every street should have the goal of moving cars faster,” Fleming said.

Fleming said every master plan in Birmingham since the early 2000s has looked into changing one-way streets into two-way streets recognizing their capacity.

But he said doing so would take a lot of time, effort and money.

“I believe that there’s a good chance that it could happen. I believe there’s already a number of leaders that recognize that it would be good. A lot of it comes down to the right kind of community engagement because it has to be done in a way that doesn’t hurt businesses or doesn’t hurt people in the process,” Fleming said.

Fleming added that a lot more research is needed before the city could take on such a project.

But he says there’s a lot more momentum for the change now than there has been in recent years.

