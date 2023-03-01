LawCall
Police investigating overnight break-in at Mountain Brook pharmacy

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A pharmacy in Mountain Brook Village is cleaning up after an overnight break-in Tuesday.

The front door of Ritch’s Pharmacy was left shattered.

Mountain Brook police were on the scene as well as an employee who was helping clean up.

WBRC reached out to see what all was taken, but still no word just yet.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as we learn more.

