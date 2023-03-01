Police investigating overnight break-in at Mountain Brook pharmacy

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A pharmacy in Mountain Brook Village is cleaning up after an overnight break-in Tuesday.

The front door of Ritch’s Pharmacy was left shattered.

Mountain Brook police were on the scene as well as an employee who was helping clean up.

WBRC reached out to see what all was taken, but still no word just yet.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as we learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.