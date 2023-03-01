Nonprofit organization donates cars to residents of Jimmie Hale Mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four residents at the Jimmie Hale Mission will be receiving a free vehicle thanks to a non-profit organization called Driving Hope.

Driving Hope is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide assistance for those with transportation needs.

Recipients will receive their vehicles Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the main campus of the Jimmie Hale Mission.

Jimmie Hale Mission is located at 3420 2nd Ave North in Birmingham.

