Nonprofit organization donates cars to residents of Jimmie Hale Mission

Driving Hope to donate cars to Jimmie Hale Mission residents
Driving Hope to donate cars to Jimmie Hale Mission residents(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four residents at the Jimmie Hale Mission will be receiving a free vehicle thanks to a non-profit organization called Driving Hope.

Driving Hope is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide assistance for those with transportation needs.

Recipients will receive their vehicles Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the main campus of the Jimmie Hale Mission.

Jimmie Hale Mission is located at 3420 2nd Ave North in Birmingham.

