Local organization rescues dog adopted from its shelter 13 years ago

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A resilient senior dog named Tripod just came back home to Alabama.

He was adopted from Two by Two Rescue 13 years ago. But the organization received a phone call from a vet recently saying Tripod was found in the middle of traffic in Las Vegas.

Rescue staff, who say “we never give up on our dogs,” immediately set out to go get him.

Tripod comes home (Two by Two Rescue)

Tripod got his name when he had to have his leg amputated at just 5 weeks old. Now, the rescue says Tripod needs vet care again before he can be adopted into his (hopefully) forever home.

If you’re interested in donating towards Tripod’s care you can do so here: www.twobytworescue.com/donate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.