Greene County EMS sees turnaround using grants, billing rates and private donations

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County first responders keep folks there safe, and now they’re fully staffed at a time when so many departments aren’t.

Things changed for the better after the community came together as one and took steps to make it work.

Greene County EMS director Christopher Jones says a combination of grants, raising the billing rates and private donations from citizens added up to better funding the operation.

Now, 20 full-time and part-time employees are working for Greene County EMS compared to just six back in the summer of 2022.

Jones says more equipment and another ambulance are on the way.

“We’re trending upwards in my opinion, yes, but there are some things we still have issues with,” he said. “Like, we have gotten a lot of money from grants and donations. That’s great, but we still have payroll and other things we have to meet every month but none of that grant money will pay for that. That’s where our billing comes in.”

Jones says just in grants alone he was able to receive around a $100,000 for crucial equipment needed for his ambulances.

