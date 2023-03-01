Greene County Disaster Recovery Center to close

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say the Disaster Recovery Center in Greene County will close permanently at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Survivors who want to speak face-to-face with staff from the State of Alabama, FEMA or the United States Small Business Administration can still visit any open Disaster Recovery Center.

To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, click this link, or call FEMA at 800-621-3362.

