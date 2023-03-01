Gadsden City Council approves deal for new site at steel mill

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved a deal February 28 to locate a company at the old steel mill site in Alabama City, which is also known as the Gadsden Industrial Park.

Magneco/Metrel, a refractory manufacturer, will be investing more than $5 million to refurbish the steel mill site. The company will create 30 new jobs in Gadsden to start, and those jobs will pay an average of $25 per hour.

The project expands upon efforts to revitalize the industrial sites in the Alabama City area of Gadsden.

“This was truly a collaborative effort on behalf of the City of Gadsden, the IDA and the owner of the property,” said David Hooks, director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “And a special thanks goes to Spire Gas and Alabama Power for their work on this project. Without the combined efforts of all involved this project would have never materialized.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.