Gadsden City Council approves deal for new site at steel mill

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved a deal February 28 to locate a company at the old steel mill site in Alabama City, which is also known as the Gadsden Industrial Park.

Magneco/Metrel, a refractory manufacturer, will be investing more than $5 million to refurbish the steel mill site. The company will create 30 new jobs in Gadsden to start, and those jobs will pay an average of $25 per hour.

The project expands upon efforts to revitalize the industrial sites in the Alabama City area of Gadsden.

“This was truly a collaborative effort on behalf of the City of Gadsden, the IDA and the owner of the property,” said David Hooks, director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “And a special thanks goes to Spire Gas and Alabama Power for their work on this project. Without the combined efforts of all involved this project would have never materialized.”

