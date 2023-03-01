FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are starting out the first day of meteorological spring with very warm temperatures.

Out The Door Forecast (WBRC)

Most of us are in the 50s and 60s. Our average high/low for March 1st is 63°F/42°F. Winds are out of the southwest this morning at 5-10 mph. We will likely see winds pick up at 10-15 mph this afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts to the north. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy. I think we will stay mostly dry during the morning and early afternoon hours. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon. A few spots in west Alabama could warm into the lower 80s.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

Isolated to widely scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible after 3 PM, but the majority of our models hint that the best chance for showers and storms will likely occur in North Alabama late tonight and continuing into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5- for parts of northwest and north Alabama. Threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The rest of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5- meaning the threats are possible, but are slightly lower than areas to the north. I would recommend having ways to receive warnings tonight just in case something develops. It looks like the most active weather will occur in Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties this evening and tonight. Areas to the south will end up drier. A flood watch has been issued for north Alabama thanks to this overall setup. We could see showers and storms push over the same areas tonight into tomorrow morning. In this kind of setup, heavy rainfall and flooding is possible. The flood watch extends into Cullman County, but the rest of Central Alabama is not included. If this boundary sets up farther south, our rainfall totals could dramatically increase for areas north of I-20. At this point, a southern trend doesn’t look likely.

Severe Threat Thursday (WBRC)

Severe Weather Outbreak Likely for Parts of the Southeast Thursday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare moderate risk -threat level 4 out of 5- for parts of northeast Texas, northwest Louisiana, and southwestern Arkansas. This area will likely have the greatest threat for an outbreak for severe storms including damaging winds and several tornadoes Thursday. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5- has been issued for for most of North and Central Mississippi, northern Louisiana, and the southern half of Arkansas. Central Alabama remains in the slight to marginal risk meaning our severe potential is lower than areas to the west. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy tomorrow morning tracking showers and storms along and north of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 60s. Tomorrow could end up wet for the northern half of the state as disturbances develop and push to the east. Our main threats tomorrow will end up being heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and possibly hail. The tornado threat tomorrow remains low, but not zero. I would keep the umbrella handy tomorrow. Rain chance at 70%. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures could end up warmer the farther south you live.

Severe Threat Friday (WBRC)

Severe Storms Possible Friday Morning: The big story this week is the threat for severe storms and windy conditions Friday. It looks like this upcoming storm system is trending slightly slower, so I think our best chance for severe weather will occur Friday morning between 4 AM - 12 PM. We are forecasting a narrow line of strong storms sweeping through the area Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5- for all of Central Alabama Friday. Our biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph with isolated tornadoes possible. The good news is that the instability with this system will be lower across Central Alabama since it will move through during the morning hours. Storms will likely trend weaker across our state than for areas to our west. This line will be narrow and fast-moving. The severe threat will be a short duration. We are still a few days away from this event, so I can’t rule out timing changes between now and Friday. We will monitor the chance for storms to develop ahead of the line, but guidance isn’t showing that possibility at the moment. If storms can initiate ahead of the line of storms, the severe threat could increase. Once the line moves through, we will likely see decreasing clouds and sunshine Friday. A wind advisory will likely be issued for Central Alabama Friday. I would plan for sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35-45 mph in spots. Make sure you secure your outdoor furniture Thursday evening before the winds pick up. High temperatures Friday are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s.

Cool and Dry Weekend: The weekend is looking fantastic! We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s. Saturday afternoon will end up cooler with highs in the mid 60s. We could be approaching 70°F Sunday afternoon. No freezing temperatures are expected across the state.

Next Week’s Pattern: I think we’ll stay dry next Monday, but rain and storm chances could return next Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will start out above average for the first half of the week, but we could see temperatures trend slightly below average by the end of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.