Fire Fighter Association fighting to rid gear of potentially life threatening chemicals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big push is underway to protect the men and women who work to protect people from fires. That now includes removing potentially dangerous chemicals from their gear

The International Association of Fire Fighters are just one of the groups demanding better for firefighters. They say PFAS chemicals are being found in firefighter turnout gear and that these “forever chemicals” are claiming the lives of first responders.

“PFAs is a danger to our fire fighters and we are determined to get it out of the fire scene,” said IAFF Press Secretary Tim Burn.

That is because fire fighters are dying at an alarming rate.

“Nearly three quarters of the names that were added to the IAFF memorial wall of honor which honors those who died in the line of duty, protecting our communities,” Burn said. “Nearly three quarters of the names that were added last year were fire fighters who succumbed to cancer.”

The effort to revamp testing and create safer gear will not be an easy one. The IAFF general president will speak to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Technical Committee on Wednesday to stress the need for change.

“It is going to be a big task to get PFAs out of the bunker gear and replace bunker gear with a new PFAs free bunker gear which hasn’t been developed yet,” said Burn. “That needs to be developed and that is why we need to get the testing correct, so we make sure whatever the next generation of bunker gear that comes out is actually safe for fire fighters.”

The IAFF will be recommending regulations be revised so these chemicals can no longer appear in turnout gear, that next generation gear is PFAs free, and that the families impacted be eligible for financial compensation.

