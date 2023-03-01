Early release parolee arrested in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An parolee that was part of a mass early release in February was the focus of a search Tuesday afternoon in Walker County.

Authorities say Ronnie Lynn Painter, 47, removed his ankle bracelet. His original charge was 3rd-degree Robbery.

Several law enforcement agencies searched the area around Highway 269 and Highway 69.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, State Probation Officers from the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Jasper Police Department and the Sheriff’s Aviation Division all assisted.

Two people in the West Jasper area spotted Painter and called authorities.

He is being held for Parole Violation.

