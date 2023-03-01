LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Early release parolee arrested in Walker Co.

Authorities say Ronnie Lynn Painter, 47, removed his ankle bracelet. His original charge was...
Authorities say Ronnie Lynn Painter, 47, removed his ankle bracelet. His original charge was 3rd-degree Robbery.(Generic Image)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An parolee that was part of a mass early release in February was the focus of a search Tuesday afternoon in Walker County.

Authorities say Ronnie Lynn Painter, 47, removed his ankle bracelet. His original charge was 3rd-degree Robbery.

Several law enforcement agencies searched the area around Highway 269 and Highway 69.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, State Probation Officers from the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Jasper Police Department and the Sheriff’s Aviation Division all assisted.

Two people in the West Jasper area spotted Painter and called authorities.

He is being held for Parole Violation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Man’s body found in Jefferson Co., several large dogs surrounding it
A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car

Latest News

Students in grades 7 and 8 will move to Saks High School and students in grades 5 and 6 will...
Saks Middle School closing next school year
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Birmingham leaders tout the continued relevance of HBCUs
Source: WBRC video
Greene County EMS sees turnaround using grants, billing rates and private donations
Source: WBRC video
Greene County EMS sees turnaround in fortunes