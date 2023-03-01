LawCall
Birmingham school board member calls Jones Valley candy incident a “wake up call” for district

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham School Board member Walt Wilson said what happened at Jones Valley Middle School is a “wake up call” for the school district. He said he’s thankful no one was seriously injured and told board members these situations are happening more often around the country.

On Tuesday, 13 kids said they felt sick after eating some type of candy at Jones Valley Middle School. Birmingham Fire and Rescue took one 13-year-old girl to the hospital. Ten others were taken to get checked out by their parents. Investigators are still trying to figure out what is actually in the candy.

Birmingham City Schools says a parent of the student who was giving out candy said it was bought at a grocery store and did not contain any illegal substance. Birmingham police and the school system are investigating.

Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics says these days parents and students need to think twice about giving or receiving candy because you never know what’s in it.

“Make sure you look at it. Make sure the bag isn’t tampered with. Make sure if it’s individually wrapped candy, that you even inspect that before you send that to school or send it to birthday parties. Make sure that the coloring of it is fine. Make sure the individual wrappings haven’t been tampered with,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson says it’s also a good idea to have the number to Poison Control in your phone and posted on your refrigerator in the event something like this happens so you’ll be prepared to take action.

You can call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

