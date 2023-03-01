Birmingham Barons hosting National Anthem auditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons are hosting National Anthem auditions for the 2023 season on Wednesday, March 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. The auditions will be held at Regions Field.

People auditioning are expected to perform an a-capella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The performance should last no longer than two minutes and thirty seconds.

Virtual auditions are also accepted and should be sent to cbarnhill@barons.com. Virtual auditions will be accepted through March 15th.

