Birmingham Barons hosting National Anthem auditions

(Source: Birmingham Barons)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons are hosting National Anthem auditions for the 2023 season on Wednesday, March 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. The auditions will be held at Regions Field.

People auditioning are expected to perform an a-capella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The performance should last no longer than two minutes and thirty seconds.

Virtual auditions are also accepted and should be sent to cbarnhill@barons.com. Virtual auditions will be accepted through March 15th.

