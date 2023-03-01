LawCall
Bear Creek Academy offering reward for the return of stolen chickens

Chickens stolen from Bear Creek Academy
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a burglary that upset a school full of children.

After Students at Bear Creek Academy raised nearly two dozen chickens since they hatched the eggs from incubators, someone got into the chicken coop and stole 12 of the 24 chickens over the weekend.

After some of the animals were returned Tuesday, folks there aren’t sure if this was a prank or if someone wanted to make some easy money at their expense. They think someone may have stolen them because the price of eggs has skyrocketed over the past few months.

Kids at the academy treated them like pets, even giving them cool names like John Cena and Wonder Woman.

That made the pain of their theft so much worse.

Quinn Miller, a student who helped raise the chickens, is upset the chickens were stolen.

“When it hatched, I felt like this was a living creature and it’s amazing at life and stuff,” she said. “Now we have this responsibility to care for these creatures and have special bonds for them.”

Ten of the 12 stolen chickens were returned Tuesday evening. Bear Creek Academy is offering a $500 reward for the return of the two chickens still missing.

The school increased security measures where the chickens are kept and they’re even thinking about putting microchips in them like some people do for cats or dogs.

