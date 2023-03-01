LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn University student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University student winning a car after sinking a full-court putt.

He tells us he’s not a golfer, but Craig Noyes made a 94-foot putt during halftime of an Auburn University basketball game on February 11.

Today, his friends joined him as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing. Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

”It’s real special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” said Noyes, Auburn student. “I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and he will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against EPA
Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency
11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8

Latest News

Narcan
Pickens County sheriff arms volunteer firefighters with new tool to fight opioid on streets
2024 educational budget last to include COVID-19 federal funding
Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case
Walker County man arrested in crimes against children case
18-year-old Tuscaloosa man dead after Tuesday afternoon crash
Dancing with our Stars
Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event