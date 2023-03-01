Athletics return to Fultondale H.S. campus for first time since deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a big night in Fultondale!

Fultondale High School athletic teams returned to their home campus Tuesday night for the first time since a deadly tornado ripped through the area in January 2021.

The Wildcats hosted baseball, softball and soccer games.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin called the night bittersweet saying that while there were many reasons to celebrate, there was so much loss and destruction that came before it.

You may remember that much of Fultondale was destroyed a little over two years ago after a deadly tornado tore through the city.

Fultondale High School was leveled, and students, teachers and staff were relocated to Warrior to continue school.

Dr. Gonsoulin said a new athletic complex was already in the works before that storm, but it was demolished and crews had to start from scratch.

He said Tuesday night’s games were a long-awaited victory for this tight-knit community, turning tragedy to triumph.

“That’s why, you know, this is a moment that we’re really cherishing because it’s something that we can celebrate together, you know, a new beginning and we’re starting that beginning better than we were before the tornado and so, we want everyone to come out and enjoy especially everyone from the Fultondale family and the JefCoEd family just to come out and enjoy just a great day,” Dr. Gonsoulin said.

And more good news Dr. Gonsoulin said graduation will be held in May on the new football field and crews are putting the finishing touches on the high school, which he said will be ready to welcome students this August.

