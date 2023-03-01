18-year-old Tuscaloosa man dead after Tuesday afternoon crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Tuscaloosa man Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Police say 18-year-old Cianciolo Daniel Mauricico died when the sedan he was driving was struck by a truck being driven north from Second Avenue into the eastbound lanes of 15th Street.

Mauricico was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, suffered minor injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and closed a portion of 15th Street for more than two hours. Their investigation continues.

