Tuscaloosa City leaders seek help from state legislators

City delegation meeting with lawmakers
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of the legislative session just a few weeks a way, Tuscaloosa city leaders presented a wish list of items that for their state legislative delegation to support.

Mayor Walt Maddox, city councilors, and city department heads invited members of the delegation to come to an informal meeting to discuss things that could help move the city forward in Montgomery.

They discussed a number of topics and several seemed to have wide support among those legislators, including supporting legislation requiring ALDOT to update signage on state and federal highways when a street is renamed for fallen hero.

This involves signs that would include the name of fallen Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The city also asked legislators to support legislation allowing the city to convert members of the Police and Fire Pension Plan to the Retirement Systems of Alabama.

“Currently they’re in a retirement fund established decades ago, we need to make that conversion,” Mayor Maddox explained. “But, under Alabama law its our legislature that has to authorize that. And we were happy to see there seemed to be unanimous support.”

State Senator Gerald Allen felt like that was a worthy cause to get behind.

“I handle pieces of legislation dealing with the pension fund,” Allen said. “And, this is very.. the most important piece of legislation, long term, for those city employees.”

Sen. Allen told WBRC the Alabama state legislature goes into session on March 7.

