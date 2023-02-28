Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several students at Jones Valley K-8 in Birmingham complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children said they were sick and one 13-year-old girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

The other children were released to their parents.

It’s not clear what made the students sick.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.