Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8

11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several students at Jones Valley K-8 in Birmingham complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children said they were sick and one 13-year-old girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

The other children were released to their parents.

It’s not clear what made the students sick.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

