Man’s body found in Jefferson Co., several large dogs surrounding it

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

A passerby saw the body just before 7 a.m. on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place. The were several large dogs around the body. Animal control was called and six dogs were trapped and taken to Animal Control facilities.

Lt. Joni Money said it’s too early to tell if the dogs were involved in the man’s death.

The man’s identity has not yet been determined.

