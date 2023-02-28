LawCall
Man’s body found in Jefferson Co., several large dogs surrounding it

The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.


embedgooglemap.net

A passerby saw the body just before 7 a.m. on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place. The were several large dogs around the body. Animal control was called and six dogs were trapped and taken to Animal Control facilities.

Lt. Joni Money said it’s too early to tell if the dogs were involved in the man’s death.

The man’s identity has not yet been determined.

