Local travel experts say start planning summer travel now; passports taking months to come in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re planning a trip this spring break or summer, it’s time to get your passport in order. The State Department is warning wait times are up and it’s taking months for renewals and new applications.

Officials said the application process for new passports or renewals is taking two months or longer right now, and even paying the expedited fee, only gets it back to you in about six or seven weeks. Local travel experts said flight delays and backups like this are to be expected this year.

Classic Travel Connection’s Agent Leah Jacobs said paying the expedited passport fee is the best way to try and get it back in time, but it’s not always a guarantee.

“We are starting to see a slow down at this point because we have so many people applying at one time,” Jacobs said. “We are seeing a lot more people have to pay to expedite.”

Jacobs said spring break travel is pretty booked up right now, so if you’re just starting to plan, you’re likely going to be paying higher prices and struggle to find options. She said summer travel is starting to book up too, and prices across the board are high.

Jacobs said one reasons for the passport back up is because they are seeing increased interest in European vacations.

“It’s a hot destination right now,” Jacobs said. “We are seeing limited availability all throughout the year and high prices. Flights are pretty expensive right now. What you paid for a trip four or five years ago, you won’t even come close to it right now.”

Jacobs said they are seeing more people rely on travel agents this year to help navigate chaotic travel times. She also recommends buying trip insurance right now.

If you need an expedited passport, you can go through your Congressman’s office, that will be a little faster than going through the state department, but it’s only for emergencies. Officials with Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office tell WBRC that they have already seen an increase in requests for emergency help and they expect that to continue increasing as spring travel gets closer.

